Employee monitoring: What is allowed?

And what about employee monitoring in the home office?

Can employers monitor what their employees do on the computer during working hours? Can it be checked whether employees surf the Internet privately during work or whether they also use work e-mail for private purposes? We have informed ourselves and summarize the most important things for you.

The separation between private and work

The trend towards hybrid and remote work continues. Many office workers are away from the company headquarters at least part of the time, e.g. B. in the home office. Some employers find it difficult to muster the necessary trust that their employees really go about their work without supervision and instead surf the Internet privately.

On the other hand, the boundaries between private and professional time are becoming increasingly blurred – often to the detriment of employees – when e.g. B. E-mails can also be sent and received outside of official working hours and mobile communication makes us available anywhere and anytime.

How are employees monitored on the computer?

In order to give employers and team managers back control over the behavior of their employees on the computer – be it in the home office or in an open-plan office – there is now a whole range of technical solutions, so-called spy software. And these software solutions can do a lot, including:

Create and save screen shots at regular intervals Capture chat messages, emails and social media usage with screenshots Create logs of websites visited and length of stay Create logs of software use and duration of use Monitor search engine entries Monitor trigger words in email Recognize emails and trigger an automatic alarm when they are entered. Save keystrokes via a keylogger

When may employee computer use be monitored?

Extensive computer monitoring of employees with spy software in the manner described above is generally not permitted. Computer monitoring is excluded in principle if the private use of the computer and the private use of the internet have been approved in a works agreement upon taking up the position. However, if the employee has a concrete suspicion that a company computer is being used privately, he can carry out random checks to determine whether this is the case. Permanent monitoring is only possible in exceptional cases, which we will discuss below using the example of internet use:

Internet usage monitoring

Internet use has the greatest potential for misusing a work computer and using working hours for private interests. However, a sole general suspicion of misuse of the work computer is usually not sufficient as a reason to monitor the surfing behavior of an employee.

However, employers can carry out monitoring in exceptional cases, e.g. B. if there are concrete indications that an employee uses the work computer excessively for private purposes, there is a concrete suspicion of a criminal offense or serious breaches of duty under the employment contract.

If the employer is allowed to check the employee’s surfing behavior based on a concrete suspicion, he still has to consider a few points. He must:

inform the staff or works council inform the employee and protect their privacy monitor only on the company’s own computer or inform the device owner

Furthermore, monitoring must not be used to control or evaluate the performance or behavior of the employee.

When can employees read e-mails?

E-mails at work are subject to the provisions of the Telecommunications Act (TKG) and data protection. If the employer has agreed to the partial private use of professional e-mail addresses, all e-mails are subject to telecommunications secrecy and may generally not be read. Irrespective of this, third-party e-mails may not be read without consent due to general suspicion, as they are subject to the Data Protection Act.

If there is a concrete suspicion that employees are using work emails privately or if there is a suspicion of a criminal offense or an emergency, then the employer can check these selectively. However, he must create a log in which he records the purpose, type and scope of the check and inform the employee about this check.

What exceptions are there?

It is permissible to record login data and registration on the network in order to evaluate working hours.

What about monitoring in the home office?

Whether and how an employee can be monitored is independent of the place of work. This means that the same regulations apply in the office as in the home office or telework.

However, before resorting to spy software, it is advisable to train your team managers in successful distance leadership or management-by techniques in order to be able to count on motivated and engaged employees.

Disclaimer: This post does not constitute legal advice. Please consult an employment law expert.

