Employee participation and FlexKap in detail

The big surprise came a few days ago: after three years of political struggle, the government presented its proposals for the flexible corporation and, above all, for new rules for employee participation. We’re going to talk about what all this means in today’s podcast Hannah Wundsam and Markus Raunig from Austrian Startups. The topics:
- The new rules for employee participation
- The 100 MA limit
- The planned FlexKap as an alternative to the GmbH
- The future role of notaries and lawyers
- The implications for founders
