En Garde! Review: A Solid Combat System Hindered by Lack of Substance

En Garde! Falls Short in Storytelling, but Shines in Combat Mechanics

En Garde! is a game that promises exciting ideas and a rock-solid system that prioritizes gameplay over unnecessary frills. However, while it succeeds in delivering engaging combat mechanics, it ultimately falls short in terms of storytelling and overall content.

In this game, players take on the role of Adalia de Volador, a Zorro-like character tasked with protecting the innocent citizens of an unnamed city from the greedy Count-Duke. Throughout the game’s short four-chapter storyline, players will find themselves escaping prisons and looting the tyrant’s secret hoard. However, the lack of cohesion and connection between these events leaves players feeling detached from the characters and the overall narrative.

With a playtime of less than five hours, En Garde! offers limited gameplay variety, featuring third-person platforming and combat against specific groups of enemies. There are no collectibles, meta systems, levels, or skill trees to deepen the gaming experience. Players simply run, jump, and fight their way through the game.

While this straightforward approach may appeal to some players who prefer focused and streamlined mechanics, it results in a somewhat hollow experience overall. Many games attempt to provide depth through convoluted systems that do not necessarily enhance gameplay. In this regard, En Garde! excels by focusing on sharp and evolving combat mechanics, reminiscent of titles like Batman Arkham and Nidhogg. Players must dodge enemy attacks, utilize their surroundings to their advantage, and employ diverse tactics to defeat different enemy types.

However, the game’s strengths in combat are not enough to compensate for its lack of narrative depth and exploration. En Garde! sorely misses the presence of a compelling story, meaningful environments to explore, and a progression system. The absence of these elements leaves the game feeling incomplete and leaves players wanting more.

Despite its flaws, the game does offer an Arena Mode that provides additional challenges and customization options. Players can engage in intense battles using various objects and traps, showcasing the game’s combat mechanics to their fullest potential. However, even this mode fails to introduce new gameplay mechanics, further emphasizing the game’s lack of overall momentum.

En Garde! deserves credit for its well-designed combat system and its commitment to core gameplay. However, it ultimately leaves players craving a more immersive experience with a captivating plot, engaging environments, and a sense of progression. While it may appeal to those who prioritize refined combat mechanics, it falls short of receiving a whole-hearted recommendation.

