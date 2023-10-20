Enac: “Amazon’s drone delivery is not an experiment, but a reality”

“The law, for once, comes before technology”. Carmela Tripaldi, aeronautical engineer, is the director of research regulation and innovative mobility at Enac and coordinates the working group that will certify Amazon for drone delivery activities in Italy. And you are keen to point out that Prime Air’s experiment in Italy “is not an experiment”, but a stage towards “a new way of operating the third dimension in an urban and extra-urban environment, not typically aeronautical, which will allow us to improve the quality of lives of citizens”.

Amazon’s drones arrive from Seattle, seriously: “They will make the first deliveries to Italy by 2024”

What does Amazon need to be able to launch drone deliveries in Italy?

“Amazon will need to be certified as a Luc (Light Unmanned Certificate) operator, a bit like an airline, but obviously in a different category. To do this, its requirements must be assessed, which must be commensurate with the type of operation and the risk it entails, classified as high. So in the meantime there is a question of skills: who should do it? For this reason we have entered into an agreement with the European Union Agency, EASA, where we participate in their teams verifying the design of the machine, and they participate in the certification of the LUC (Light Unmanned Certificate) operator”.

The next steps?

“The competent authority pursuant to EU regulation 947/18 for issuing the LUC in sail IV, required level of risk demonstration for the Amazon scenario, is ENAC. We started collaborating with Amazon six or seven months ago, now we will proceed with incremental levels of risk. To begin with, by early 2024, we will evaluate the company’s ability from an organizational perspective at a lower risk level, with a simpler machine and testing the ability of the driver organization and to operate in One to One mode , that is, with a pilot for a drone. Then we will proceed to the second step, One to Many, before the summer. So a pilot and multiple drones is an unprecedented scenario and we will build a new regulation with EASA on this to regulate it. After that, let’s say in June, the machine will be available and will therefore also be evaluated and verified from a product point of view. For the release of operations in SAIL IV, an intermediate step of Design Verification under the responsibility of EASA is required by law, and Amazon has made a regular request; it should arrive between the end of October and November, and then we could issue the certificate by the end of December. Everything in broad daylight and coordinated with the European body.”

Where will the tests be done?

“These operations require to be carried out in a safe and low-risk environment for the population and for those flown over: a so-called U-Space (unmanned space, space for vehicles not driven by human beings) will be established, a kind of space bubble where digital services are provided that prevent drones from colliding and allow other aircraft to enter in complete safety. When operations begin, these services will be performed by a certified service provider.”

Will we suddenly find drones overhead?

“The legislation provides for coordination with local authorities to define how the airspace above them will be used. There may be more or less complex contexts, for example where other operations are already underway, or in highly populated cities, and then Amazon’s ability to demonstrate compliance must be greater because the associated risk is considered greater. We recommend starting with simpler contexts and progressively moving on to more complex ones.”

But can Prime Air in Italy be defined as an experiment?

“The European legislation is consolidated, so it will not be an experiment. We are working to ensure that Amazon is authorized to provide a specific service, and as far as we are concerned it is already a reality. What’s more: if an operator is certified in one country of the community and demonstrates that he has certain levels of safety, he can then operate throughout Europe”.

Is it more important to deliver an object in half an hour or to reach a difficult-to-access place with drones?

“As an authority, I see both benefits. As an Italian citizen, this new mobility is eco-sustainable, green and allows us to connect everyone and leave no one behind: think for example of the delivery of vehicles, dangerous goods or biomedical material and rescue in disadvantaged areas. Our ambition is to deliver to the new generations more modern, more innovative mobility that takes advantage of new technologies. Obviously Amazon does it out of interest, but I think there is also the idea behind it of making people’s lives easier and certain cutting-edge services more accessible.”

After goods, will we also see drones for transporting people?

“Here too, the European regulation for Innovative Services already exists, the technology is arriving and these are already feasible scenarios. Operations are envisaged both with smaller drones in a specific category as in the case of Amazon, up to machines which for now will be piloted and then unmanned: they will transport heavier goods and people, through corridors and U-Spaces already foreseen by the legislation. We plan to establish some U-Spaces within the next year; the first will probably be for Amazon, but we are engaged in innovative air taxi projects in Rome for the 2025 Jubilee for the transport of people with electric vertical take-off aircraft called VTOLs, initially piloted and later without crew on board. We collaborate with France, which will launch a similar service in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. Italy is at the forefront as a country and as an ecosystem, which has stubbornly managed to build credibility at a European and international level. And that’s why Amazon chose us.”

