EnBW turns into GreentechBW: Energy supplier repositions strategy

The energy supplier EnBW is revising its strategy for the time after nuclear power and coal and the expansion of renewable energies and green technologies (Greentech)

“We see it as our mission to drive the energy transition forward and to accelerate its implementation,” said CEO Andreas Schell at the EnBW Annual General Meeting today.

“To achieve this goal, we must use our resources wisely and effectively.” The portfolio and structure would be reviewed and – where necessary – «adjusted».

However, job cuts are not planned: “The energy transition needs every hand,” Schell said today to the German Press Agency. The third largest energy supplier in Germany employs more than 27,000 people, and the number has been increasing for years.

Cover 80% of electricity in 2030 with renewable energies

EnBW is planning investments of 14 billion euros by 2025, around three quarters of which will go into the expansion of the grid and renewable energies. According to the federal government’s current plans, 80 percent of Germany’s electricity consumption should be covered by renewable energies in 2030, said Schell.

More space is needed, less bureaucratic processes, the expansion of the power grid and the rapid ramp-up of the hydrogen economy.

The Karlsruhe group closed the past year with an eleven percent increase in adjusted operating earnings (Ebitda) to 3.29 billion euros. According to the forecast, it is expected to grow to up to 5.2 billion euros in the current year.

From 2028, EnBW no longer wants to generate electricity or heat with coal – but the political framework would have to be right for that.