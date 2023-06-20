Encounter again “Baten Kaitos Ⅰ・Ⅱ HD Remaster” confirmed 9/14 release simultaneous public bonus information “Baten Kaitos Ⅰ & Ⅱ HD Remaster”

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced today (6/20) that the Nintendo Switch role-playing game enhanced porting compilation “Takushi I・II HD Remaster”※ will be officially released on September 14, 2023, and the bonus information will be released simultaneously.

※ Old translation: Batian pioneering history

Public digital pre-order bonus information

※ The design, content, and style may be partially changed without notice.

※ The picture is a schematic diagram, please refer to the actual product.

※ The bonus code can only be used once, and please pay attention to the expiration date.

※ Digital art books and game software are different applications.

※ Please confirm the network connection environment before downloading, and must be connected to Nintendo eShop.

※ The bonus content may be released separately in the future.

※ The digital pre-order bonus will be obtained when downloading the game software, no need to enter additional codes.

※ The digital pre-order bonus will only be sent to players who pre-order through Nintendo eShop.

※ Please check the official website for details.

Simultaneously publish the latest promotional video

In this work, the player will play the role of the “elf” possessed by the protagonist to participate in the storyline of this work. It is a major feature of this work to be able to participate in the plot without playing the leading role.

In the publicity video released this time, the “Spirits” played by players and the new functions added will be introduced.

Introduction to “Takushi I・II HD Remaster”

After meeting you, the story unfolds. A story of countless thoughts and wishes intertwined in the air——

Players will enjoy an easier-to-play version of the Takumi series with improved graphics and new features to aid in game progression.

Commodity Information

Game name: Takumi I・II HD Remaster Release date: September 14, 2023 Corresponding platform: Nintendo Switch (digital version only) Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. Taiwan Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Taiwan Ltd. Hong Kong Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Hong Kong Ltd. Genre: RPG Subtitle: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese Number of Players: Offline Play: 1

BATEN KAITOS Series & © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. © Nintendo

