Home Technology Endpoint Released Simas – Rocket League – Gamereactor
Technology

Endpoint Released Simas – Rocket League – Gamereactor

by admin
Endpoint Released Simas – Rocket League – Gamereactor

Esports organization Endpoint has announced that it has released a member of its Rocket League roster. Despite only joining the organization a few weeks ago, Simas “simas” Gurskis will leave the team and be allowed to explore other options in the competitive scene.

“Despite past strong starts in the split, our Rocket League team has worked hard to progress and realize the full potential of all players involved. We believe this is largely due to role conflict, and ultimately a shared decision has been made to allow Simas to explore the next Other options for splitting.

“Simas has been a key part of the squad and is a true professional and it has been a pleasure to work with him. We wish him the best and will actively assist him in finding a new home.

As for what’s next for Endpoint’s Rocket League team, the team “Will be tailgating replacements over the next month to make sure we get the right players for the winter split.

See also  Sombra, D.va and Kiriko will all get nerfs in Overwatch 2's next hero balance patch - Overwatch 2

You may also like

Google doodle welcomes Jerry Lawson, the engineer who...

Deeptech, sustainability and skills at the heart of...

Google doodles celebrate the 82nd birthday of Jerry...

Mobility, discovering the birth of the electric car

ICabbi, if a billion Taxi rides seem few...

El Salvador does not give up bitcoin. On...

5 mobile phones are listed! Nokia’s first wave...

Exploration, business, life in Space: the New Space...

Low-key, simple and stylish! MSI GeForce RTX 4090...

Growing Together, the 2022 Report of the Digital...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy