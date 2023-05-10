Home » Energy consultant: consumer center warns of fake greentech experts
Energy consultant: consumer center warns of fake greentech experts

Energy consultant: consumer center warns of fake greentech experts

Nepper, smuggler, farmer catcher: consumer advice center warns of dubious energy consultants

Dubious energy consultants are currently trying to get personal data with a scam. Reports from those affected in Saxony, who were offered at the front door to fill out an application to receive the energy price brakes together with the alleged service employees, are currently piling up, as the consumer center in Saxony announced on Tuesday.

Dubious energy consultants unsettle consumers

According to the information, the people would pretend to be energy consultants and involve those affected in long conversations. Again and again they would succeed in eliciting data such as name, address, the current provider and the meter number from those affected. “With such information, for example, a change to another energy provider can sometimes be successfully initiated,” said Julia Tuncel from the energy advice service of the consumer center.

Fake greentech experts

Personal details or meter numbers should never be given at the front door or over the phone. The consumer advice center warned that no application was necessary to obtain the energy price brakes for electricity and gas. Consumers do not have to act to benefit from the price brakes, it said. The energy suppliers would inform their customers directly about the exact relief.

