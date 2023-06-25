Energy transition: Demos for a quick exit from coal in Lusatia

Energy transition Coal phase-out Lausitz Demo climatic activists FFF

The coal phase-out in Lusatia, a region in Germany, comes with a number of issues. Including in particular economic effects: Lusatia is heavily dependent on the coal industry, both in terms of jobs and the economy.

The coal phase-out will lead to a decrease in job opportunities and may have a negative impact on the local economy. The structural change towards new sectors and jobs is a major challenge.

Renewable Energy = Declining Job Opportunities?

Job Losses: The coal phase-out means the loss of many jobs in the coal industry and related sectors. This not only affects those employed directly in the opencast mines and power plants, but also indirectly in supplier companies and in the service sector.

A participant from the Cologne lignite mining area is standing with a poster at the event site. Photo: Frank Hammerschmidt/dpa Several hundred people demonstrated at the Welzow opencast mine in Lusatia for a rapid phase-out of lignite-fired power generation by 2030 at the latest. The Fridays for Future movement, the German Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation, the Green League and Greenpeace called for the protest action on Sunday.

Greentech Lausitz: FFF activists on site

The climate movements called on the federal and state governments to create prospects in the region, especially for young people and employees in the coal industry.

In addition, the demonstrators blamed decades of coal mining for the lack of water in Lusatia. “Not the coal phase-out, but coal mining and the climate crisis are responsible for the lack of water in Lusatia,” said Louise Hummel-Schröter from Parents for Future in Dresden in advance.

600 people in the protest march

According to a police spokeswoman, around 600 people marched through the town to the demolition edge of the lignite open-cast mine. The protest was peaceful, the spokeswoman reported. The organizers spoke of more than 1000 participants.

