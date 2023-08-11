EnGenius Gateway – Trade In, Paolo Ciavardini talks about it

EnGenius Gateway – Trade In: Paolo Ciavardini, Country Manager of EnGenius Networks Italytells us about the new technologies and the brand price list.

– The EnGenius brand completes its Cloud line with the SD-WAN Gateway series. What does this new range of devices offer companies?

With the line of SD-WAN Gateways, all signed “ESG” EnGenius completes the product range of the EnGenius Cloud solution. These devices respond to the growing need for Cloud-based services and provide a secure and reliable solution, allowing for seamless integration with EnGenius Cloud-managed Access Points and Switches.

EnGenius SD-WANs provide unmatched scalability and flexibility on wireless networks. Designed to provide businesses with a robust networking solution, they offer features such as EnGenius Auto-VPN and NAT Traversal, making them the ideal choice for businesses looking for an unrivaled network.

Paolo Ciavardini country manager Italy of EnGenius Networks Europe BV, he says “The ESG Gateway series is an ideal choice for enterprises with a growing number of workers and a dependency on cloud-based services, as they can maintain stable and fast network connections. It allows companies to quickly and easily deploy multiple branch offices, including all necessary firewall rules and network policies.”

– What does SD-WAN mean? And how do the new ESG series EnGenius Gateways work?

Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) networking technology makes network traffic between multiple clients, branch offices, and the cloud more efficient than traditional WAN routers. SD-WAN dynamically uses the various available connections to find the best distribution path for traffic across the entire network.

EnGenius Gateways provide network administrators with a complete overview of the status of all VPN connections, WAN performance and network trends. This complete visibility facilitates adjustments and troubleshooting by monitoring performance in real time. VPN network settings with EnGenius SD-WAN are very simple and require only a few clicks. The SD-WAN Gateway has two WAN ports and two LAN ports capable of speeds up to 2.5G, more than double the speed of most gateways today.

– Speaking in terms of network security, how can we keep the network secure with EnGenius Gateways?

EnGenius SD-WAN Gateways have a high throughput firewall that can quickly block different types of attacks that exploit protocol vulnerabilities. The firewall filters harmful Internet traffic in real time. Connections between branch offices and headquarters will be further protected by multiple layers of authentication.

– Which products are part of the new EnGenius ESG Gateway SD-WAN series? And how are they configured?

Model ESG510 EnGenius (see our in-depth review) is the first Gateway within the EnGenius Cloud offer. It is a small device, but with a lot of power. It contains a 1.6GHz quad-core processor as well as four network connections. In addition to the ESG510, there are two other Gateways, we are talking about ESG610 and soon the ESG620. The various models have been developed according to the different needs of our customers. All devices can be used to power an access point. This means that for a small branch office, you will only need one Gateway and one access point to set up a functioning network.

Device configuration is very simple thanks to the Cloud to Go mobile app, common to all recent EnGenius devices, via a QR Code located on the back of the unit you can add the Gateway to your inventory and after connecting the network cables and power supply you are ready to go. Through the Cloud interface, also accessible from a browser, you can then make changes to the configuration.

Easy to configure and deploy in an end-to-end EnGenius network, the SD-WAN Gateway can be centrally managed from anywhere with the EnGenius Cloud UI or Cloud To-Go mobile app.

Paolo Ciavardini adds: “EnGenius Cloud, together with the SD-WAN Gateways, provides a complete and high-performance solution for all business network needs. Businesses can easily manage and monitor all network devices, including access points and switches, in one central location.”

– What other tools does EnGenius make available to renew your WiFi network?

EnGenius, thanks to dedicated commercial actions, helps customers to replace old products with obsolete technology with new latest generation products.

Thanks to this Trade In, EnGenius offers to those in possession of old access points of any brand the possibility of exchanging them with a discount* of 60€ for each EWS357-FIT EnGenius purchased, for example: by returning 35 access points you receive a discount * of 2.100€ for the purchase of 35 EWS357-FIT. (*Discount calculated on the basis of the official EnGenius dealer price list).

– How does Trade In work?

The very simple procedure begins with checking your access points. Once you have ascertained that they are functional they can be returned.

To proceed, you must contact EnGenius by sending an email to info.it@engeniusnetworks.eu or your reference distributor and provide the quantities, brand, model and serial number of your old access points.

Then you can proceed with the order with the same quantities of EWS357-FIT based on the access points you wish to return, thus receiving the new EWS357-FIT access points with a €60 discount for each access point returned, Ciavardini adds: “The period of the Trade In activity has been extended until August 31st and you have thirty days to prepare the return of the old access points. The Trade In promotion is an extraordinary opportunity to modernize your Wi-Fi network using highly technological and performing products such as those of the EnGenius Fit solution. Given the extraordinary participation of customers, we will certainly propose this activity again in the coming months.”

Thanks to the devices and unmissable promotions such as the Trade In, EnGenius offers endless possibilities for the renewal or creation of a latest generation WiFi network.

