EnGenius SD-WAN Gateway, efficient and connected networks

The range of gateway SD-WAN EnGenius addresses the need for cloud-based services that prioritize security and efficiency in connecting branch offices.

SD-WAN technology is becoming increasingly necessary for network security and reliability, considering the data-driven infrastructure of cloud-based and private enterprise networks. EnGenius SD-WAN gateways are designed to provide businesses with a robust and highly scalable network solution. The SD-WAN gateway series offers features such as EnGenius Auto-VPN and NAT Traversal, making it the ideal choice for businesses looking for a secure and efficient network solution.

EnGenius SD-WAN gateways allow enterprises to quickly and easily deploy multiple branch offices, including all necessary firewall rules and network policies. This makes them an ideal solution for companies with a growing number of workers and a dependency on cloud-based services, as they can maintain secure and efficient network connections.

VPN network and monitoring

Setting up a VPN with EnGenius SD-WAN is simple and takes just a few clicks, even for NAT networks. Thanks to the functions of auto-healing, the system automatically adjusts the VPN settings when the WAN IP changes, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

Real-time connection monitoring for greater security and transparency: EnGenius SD-WAN provides network administrators with a complete overview of the status of all VPN connections, WAN performance and network trends. This complete visibility facilitates the necessary adjustments or troubleshooting by monitoring the real-time performance and status of the tunnels.

EnGenius SD-WAN provides network administrators with a Comprehensive overview of all VPN connection status, WAN performance and network trends. This complete visibility facilitates the necessary adjustments or troubleshooting by monitoring the real-time performance and status of the tunnels.

Feel confident with Zero Trust Framework for enhanced security at scale: The connection between branch offices and headquarters is further secured by multiple layers of authentication including Zero Trust Framework device controls, all delivered with EnGenius SD-WAN Gateways .

EnGenius Cloud

EnGenius SD-WAN Gateways provide an integrated solution for all your networking needs through the EnGenius Cloud. Businesses can easily manage and monitor all network devices, including access points and network switches, in one central location.

Lineup of the gateway SD-WAN gesture from the EnGenius (ESG) cloud

– ESG320 – Gateway Cloud SD-WAN Gigabit PoE+ a 4 porte

– ESG510 – Gateway SD-WAN Cloud multi-Gigabit PoE+ a 4 porte (read our review)

– ESG610 – Gateway Cloud SD-WAN con 4 porte Multi-Gigabit PoE

– ESG620 – Gateway Cloud SD-WAN a 8 porte Multi-Gigabit PoE + 2 SFP

Features of the EnGenius Cloud Managed SD-WAN Gateway

– Auto-VPN e NAT traversal

– Network topology and VPN status

– Stateful firewall and firewall policies that apply to all

– Load balancing and dual-wan failover

– Management and devices unified with EnGenius Cloud

– Touchless system maintenance and automatic updates

– Management on the go with Cloud To-Go

– Multimode passthrough and routing options.