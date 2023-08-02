Engineering Group acquires Extra Red

Acquisitions

Extra Red’s expertise on Red Hat solutions and technologies represent an opportunity for Gruppo Engineering to grow in projects related to digitization and the Cloud

Published on 02 Aug 2023

Gruppo Engineering has announced the acquisition, for an undisclosed amount, of 100% of the share capital of Extra Redwith the aim of strengthening its skills in the field of services and migration to the cloud: Extra Red is in fact Premier Business Partner of Red Hat, and therefore brings this expertise to the group, which had already acquired the Advanced certifications Business Partner and Certified Cloud Service Provider for Red Hat.

The role of Extra Red within the perimeter of the Engineering Group

The completed transaction should therefore improve Engineering’s ability to guide companies and public administrations in their processes of digitization and migration to the Cloud: in particular, the entry of Extra Red allows Engineering to expand its skills in Cloud Transformation, supporting players in every market at all stages of their journey, from developing cloud-native, to microservices and containerized applications, to improve agility, resilience and sustainability.

The integration into the Engineering Group

Second Fabio Momola, Executive Vice President di Engineeringthe entry of Extra Red into the Group should therefore consolidate the strategy of expanding and strengthening a “Tech Excellence capable of offering our customers advanced automation, renewal and process re-engineering services, making them increasingly competitive in their reference sectors ”.

A vision that Momola shares with Leonardo Paolino, founder and board member of Extra Redaccording to which “joining Engineering will allow Extra Red to expand its skills and face new challenges, enhancing the many human and professional excellences that have made our company a strategic partner for the digitization of public and private organizations ”.

A strengthening, it must be said, which also comes from the strategic partnerships made over time by Extra Red with companies such as IBM, Liferay, AWS and InfluxData and more strategic than ever in the framework of the business objectives of the Engineering Group.

