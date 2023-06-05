Home » English “It’s bananas!” is not “This is bananas!” 』 means Oh! (192203) – Cool3c
There are many interesting phrases related to vegetables and fruits in English, and it is often impossible to guess the meaning from the words! For example, what I want to share today”It’s bananas!“At first glance, doesn’t it look like saying to people”It’s a banana!“What?

Today, let’s learn 3 phrases that appear bananas but have nothing to do with bananas in Chinese!

go bananas to be very emotional, crazy, crazy

here bananas actually an adjectivecrazy, emotional, furious”, so the entire go bananas can refer to “Emotional agitation, madness, madness“,For example:

The crowd went bananas when they saw the superstar in the MRT station. (The crowd went crazy when they saw the superstar in the MRT station.)

If you tell Jerry that you’re breaking up with him, he’ll go bananas. (If you tell Jerry that you’re breaking up with him, he’ll go crazy.)

drive sb bananas to annoy or drive someone crazy

This phrase also uses the adjective bananas, so if you say drive someone bananas that is”piss someone off“It means hello! For example:

The construction sounds that occur every morning are driving me bananas! (The construction sounds that occur every morning are driving me crazy!)

It’s bananas it’s crazy (= It’s crazy)

After reading the explanation of the previous two phrases, I believe everyone already knows what this means, right~? That’s right! It’s crazy means it’s crazy!

If you want to know how to use him, don’t miss this episode of NG English: Photographer Garret: “It was bananas” has nothing to do with “bananas”? !

See also  Do you support it?The committee members suggested that the foreign language compulsory examination of the college entrance examination should be re-elected, and the status of English as the main subject in junior and senior high schools should be abolished.

Did you learn interesting English knowledge today? If you like today’s content, please remember to follow Xifang every day and improve your English skills every day!

【Xi Fang-Learn English Online】Authorized to reprint the source of the original text[English”It’sbananas!”isnot”Thisisabanana!』meansOh!】

