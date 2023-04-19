EnglishA, the podcast for understanding artificial intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is changing the way we work, the way we study and the way we create. It’s changing our lives. And she’s doing it fast. But they are many doubts and questions about this new technology. Especially after the advent of ChatGptthe generative AI that is capable of writing as (and sometimes better) than a human.

Will artificial intelligence ‘steal’ our jobs? Will it help spread fake news and conspiracy theories? Will he use violent and racist language upon request? Will it pose a danger to humans? Or, simply, it will improve our lives? A answers these – and many other questions – with a series of monologues from Italy’s leading AI experts.

Bet 1.

Episode 2.

Episode 3.

Episode 4.

Episode 5.