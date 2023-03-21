Artificial Intelligence is changing the way we work, the way we study and the way we create. It’s changing our lives. And she’s doing it fast.

In November 2022 we watched in amazement the flashing ChatGpt cursor: he moved (autonomously) to write a poem or the lyrics of an unpublished song. And it seemed like science fiction.

Four months after the same generative AIcapable of expressing himself and writing like a human being, is able to suggest how best to invest 100 dollars to start a business – legally and without manual labor – and is able to brilliantly pass university exams and complex tests that they face in the course of the MBAs the managers of the future.

We are facing an extraordinary revolution. And as such it is studded with doubts, uncertainties, anxieties.







Will artificial intelligence ‘steal’ our jobs? Will it help spread fake news and conspiracy theories? Will he use violent and racist language upon request? Will it pose a danger to humans?

To answer these questions, but also to explain how AI can improve our lives – in the medical field, for example – Italian Techthe Gedi hub directed by Riccardo Luna dedicated to innovation and new technologies, has created a new web series called Italian.

“AI” are the initials of a technology destined to change everything. But they are also the first and last letter of an all-Italian vision, precisely, on this so fascinating and complex subject. Each episode of the web series will feature a monologue. There will be no questions. We will not see a debate. We will hear some beautiful stories belonging to the leading AI experts of our country. And thanks to their stories we will try to learn more, to understand more, to intuit the future that awaits us. A future in which the bond – for some even coexistence – with machines appears increasingly inevitable.

It begins on Thursday 23 March, the same day on which it is released on newsstands – together with Repubblica – the Italian Tech special on the “new era of artificial intelligence”.

The first episode of ItalianA will have as protagonist Barbara Caputo, professor of AI at the Polytechnic of Turin. Caputo will explain to us because artificial intelligence is the new electricity. And because the flight of a drone that analyzes a cultivated field, for example, can pose a serious risk to humans but also (and above all) for the planet.

All episodes of ItalianA – always online on Thursday, one a week – will be available on demand on all Gedi publications.

ItalianA is a GediVisual production curated by Pier Luigi Pisa