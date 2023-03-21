Home Technology EnglishA, the web series on understanding how artificial intelligence works
Technology

EnglishA, the web series on understanding how artificial intelligence works

by admin
EnglishA, the web series on understanding how artificial intelligence works

Artificial Intelligence is changing the way we work, the way we study and the way we create. It’s changing our lives. And she’s doing it fast.

In November 2022 we watched in amazement the flashing ChatGpt cursor: he moved (autonomously) to write a poem or the lyrics of an unpublished song. And it seemed like science fiction.

Four months after the same generative AIcapable of expressing himself and writing like a human being, is able to suggest how best to invest 100 dollars to start a business – legally and without manual labor – and is able to brilliantly pass university exams and complex tests that they face in the course of the MBAs the managers of the future.

We are facing an extraordinary revolution. And as such it is studded with doubts, uncertainties, anxieties.

Will artificial intelligence ‘steal’ our jobs? Will it help spread fake news and conspiracy theories? Will he use violent and racist language upon request? Will it pose a danger to humans?

To answer these questions, but also to explain how AI can improve our lives – in the medical field, for example – Italian Techthe Gedi hub directed by Riccardo Luna dedicated to innovation and new technologies, has created a new web series called Italian.

“AI” are the initials of a technology destined to change everything. But they are also the first and last letter of an all-Italian vision, precisely, on this so fascinating and complex subject. Each episode of the web series will feature a monologue. There will be no questions. We will not see a debate. We will hear some beautiful stories belonging to the leading AI experts of our country. And thanks to their stories we will try to learn more, to understand more, to intuit the future that awaits us. A future in which the bond – for some even coexistence – with machines appears increasingly inevitable.

It begins on Thursday 23 March, the same day on which it is released on newsstands – together with Repubblica – the Italian Tech special on the “new era of artificial intelligence”.

The first episode of ItalianA will have as protagonist Barbara Caputo, professor of AI at the Polytechnic of Turin. Caputo will explain to us because artificial intelligence is the new electricity. And because the flight of a drone that analyzes a cultivated field, for example, can pose a serious risk to humans but also (and above all) for the planet.

All episodes of ItalianA – always online on Thursday, one a week – will be available on demand on all Gedi publications.

ItalianA is a GediVisual production curated by Pier Luigi Pisa

See also  Spiritual Time House masterpiece "Civilization 6" joins XGP, binds 2K account and can also play cross-platform battles | ETtoday Game News | ETtodayAMP

You may also like

March 15, 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs S23+ vs S23 Ultra...

New requirement for old heating

“Diablo IV” Beta experience experience Skills with specialization...

With the ID 2, Volkswagen brings the first...

Pixel 8 series phones are expected to be...

Legion Y900 is Lenovo’s new 14.5-inch large tablet

Data protection for the brain: What to do...

Trust GXT 619 Thorne Sound Bar

HONOR 70 Lite arrives in Italy for €269...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy