The metal marking it is a procedure that can be carried out with different engraving techniques, thanks to which it is possible to imprint on the surfaces of the treated objects not only texts and numbers, but also images. The purpose, as known, is to ensure the identification of parts and products that are mass-produced. The different ones metal marking systems that are adopted in the industrial field have a very important role in the production process, since they favor the control, traceability and – therefore – the management of the pieces.

Engraving techniques

Per mark metals electrochemical marking, laser marking, dot peen marking, scribe engraving and CNC industrial engraving can be used. Let’s see what are the characteristics and advantages of each one, also in light of the peculiarities of the materials on which it is necessary to work.

electrochemical marking

The electrochemical marking it is recommended for engraving conductive metal surfaces. It uses electric current and is based on delicate electrolyte fluids. Flexibility is one of the most significant strengths of this system, which can be exploited in numerous operating systems and many different environments. Through a marking head, a slight current is released on the metal surface, with a marking stencil previously dipped in electrolyte liquid. The resulting results are fast and effective, especially on stainless steel surfaces, which is a material often used in the industrial sector.

The characteristics of laser marking

L’laser engraving on metals it is an effective method for industrial processes, and requires the marking material to be fused with the laser on the metal surface. The fiber laser in particular can be used on various materials: the metals that are most frequently marked, in addition to the stainless steel that we have already mentioned, are copper, brass, aluminum and iron. Not only numbers and letters can be marked, but also images, data matrix codes and QR codes.

The aim is always to identify the various parts produced and at the same time traceability for the life cycle. The results offered are of high quality, in terms of readability and precision; overall, the marking procedure is silent and fast, with a method that is able to adapt to the most diverse needs and permanently guaranteed results.

Even in the event that dealing with complex metals to be marked, for example due to the characteristics of the surfaces or shapes, excellent results can still be obtained. What’s more, the content can be customized, even by adding color. The laser it is used, among other things, in the hydraulic sector, in the automotive sector and in the field of the medical industry managing to offer excellent performance for a wide range of solutions.

Dot peen marking

Also there micropercussione is a metal marking system that guarantees high standards of productivity and efficiency. It is carried out with an oscillating marking tip which engraves information on the metal surface, preventing the material from being damaged in any way. This method is used, among others, in the energy sector and in the railway sector, but also in the iron and steel sector, in the automotive and aeronautical sectors. It is mainly used for i manufacturing processes of steel parts; deep and lasting marks can be obtained on metal surfaces. Even on machined parts, such as car components for example, dot peen ensures optimal results, it being understood that the depth of the marking can be adjusted according to the material. A further advantage is that no consumables are needed, as the only wear you have to deal with is the marking tip.

The metals and scratch engraving

Metals can also be marked through thescratch engraving: This is a method that involves applying a carbide or diamond tip. A pneumatic pressure is exerted on the surface of the piece; it slides until the required depth for engraving is reached, and in this way it is possible to mark i QR codeslogos and several characters. In this way, a quality design is obtained on metal alloys and formats, with continuous and marked strokes. The resulting marking is clear, and the design very resistant.

When to choose CNC industrial engraving

Finally, the last method, or rather modality, that can be chosen for marking metals is industrial CNC engraving, i.e. numerically controlled: the process must be managed via a computerized system which assumes the use of CNC machines. The metals that are marked through this solution are typically those that are used in mass production processes; the results obtained are always of high quality, as well as marked by speed and efficiency.