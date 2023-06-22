Enhance home and business networks with switches

D-Link introduces the Multi-Gigabit Desktop Switch range, designed to enhance home and business networks and maximize performance and throughput.

The new DMS-105 and DMS-108 5/8-port 2.5G multi-Gigabit desktop switches also help avoid bottlenecks. Equipped with 5 or 8 multi-Gigabit 2.5G ports, they provide Stable, high-speed wired connections to Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices. Or Wi-Fi 6 routers/access points, game consoles and workstations. They are ideal for the most demanding business or home setups.

Bandwidth-intensive applications

The DMS-105 and DMS-108 switches provide Quality of Service (QoS) support, allowing you to prioritize different types of applications, depending on their importance. IGMP Snooping support optimizes i flows of multicast data for bandwidth-intensive applications such as IPTV, reducing unnecessary network traffic and improving performance.

Strengthen home and business networks

Multi-Gigabit 2.5G desktop switches feature low consumption energy and a fanless design that improves safety and reduces electricity costs, enabling quiet operation. The metal structure, compact and slim, allows you to easily place the switches wherever you need.

Speed ​​and performance

Alessandro Riganti, Country Manager of D-Link for Italy

D-Link is capable of seize the growing demands of today’s busy workplaces and homes. Places that require faster connectivity e reliable. Featuring multi-Gigabit connectivity and a plug-and-play design, the DMS-105 and DMS-108 deliver excellent speed and performance to support the needs of any home or business network.

