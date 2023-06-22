Enhance home and business networks with switches

D-Link introduces the Multi-Gigabit Desktop Switch range, designed to enhance home and business networks and maximize performance and throughput.
The new DMS-105 and DMS-108 5/8-port 2.5G multi-Gigabit desktop switches also help avoid bottlenecks. Equipped with 5 or 8 multi-Gigabit 2.5G ports, they provide Stable, high-speed wired connections to Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices. Or Wi-Fi 6 routers/access points, game consoles and workstations. They are ideal for the most demanding business or home setups.
Bandwidth-intensive applications
The DMS-105 and DMS-108 switches provide Quality of Service (QoS) support, allowing you to prioritize different types of applications, depending on their importance. IGMP Snooping support optimizes i flows of multicast data for bandwidth-intensive applications such as IPTV, reducing unnecessary network traffic and improving performance.
Strengthen home and business networks
Multi-Gigabit 2.5G desktop switches feature low consumption energy and a fanless design that improves safety and reduces electricity costs, enabling quiet operation. The metal structure, compact and slim, allows you to easily place the switches wherever you need.
Speed and performance
Alessandro Riganti, Country Manager of D-Link for Italy
D-Link is capable of seize the growing demands of today’s busy workplaces and homes. Places that require faster connectivity e reliable. Featuring multi-Gigabit connectivity and a plug-and-play design, the DMS-105 and DMS-108 deliver excellent speed and performance to support the needs of any home or business network.