Enhanced Account Security WhatsApp Launches Three New Security Features – PCM

WhatsApp has announced three new security features to prevent account hijacking. New features including account protection, device verification and automated security codes will be rolled out over the next few months.

New feature one: account protection

If you bought a new phone and want to transfer your WhatsApp account to the new phone, in order to confirm that this is your intention, WhatsApp may confirm that you want this extra security check on your old phone from now on. This feature will alert you when someone is attempting to transfer your WhatsApp account to another device without authorization.

New feature 2: device verification

One of the current threats to mobile privacy is mobile malware, which may use your mobile phone number and send surreptitious messages via WhatsApp. This function introduces 3 parameters such as Security Token to verify the account, so that the WhatsApp account can be protected once the mobile phone is hacked, and the user does not need to make any settings for this function.

New feature three: automatic security code

This feature makes it easier for users to confirm that the connection is encrypted when communicating encrypted between users. In the past, this function needed to click the title bar in the conversation, click the “Encryption” tab under the contact information, and then scan the QE Code or manually compare the 60-digit encryption code to confirm. It will be a little easier in the future, just click on the “Encryption” tab to confirm whether the communication is protected by end-to-end encryption.

