The winners of the Eni Award 2023 were awarded on Monday 16 October at the Palazzo del Quirinale. Present at the ceremony were the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, the President of the Board of Directors of Eni, Giuseppe Zafarana, and the CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi. Zafarana and Descalzi, after a short speech to the audience, presented the prizes to all the winners of the different award categories

