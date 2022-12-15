Energy transition e digital transformation they are the two sides of the same, very precious, coin. He knows it well Eniwhich is investing in digital – precisely – and in particular in supercalcolo to face an epochal change that leads to a fair and sustainable future.

“At Eni we define a transition as fair and sustainable in which digital plays a fundamental role in generating well-being for individuals, people and the entire community” he said Dario Pagani, Head of Digital & IT at Eniin a video interview that Italian Tech and Repubblica will publish next Monday, December 19, and which will also be available in podcast version on the One Podcast platform.

“The pandemic has cleared customs for a new way of working through digital. This modality, initially emergency, then opened up new frontiers regarding the balance between private life and business activity – said Pagani – This is an example of how fair and sustainable digital will play a key role in the energy transition we are facing”.

“Many times we usually define the energy transition and digital transformation as two twin transformations because digital enables the development and acceleration of new ways of operating and business within the energy transition – added Pagani -. But at the same time digital, as we have said, is a new tool for sustainability”.

During the interview, Pagani touched on various topics, including the importance of supercomputing, the key elements of digital transformation and Eni’s future strategies related to innovation.

About supercomputing, and therefore the ability – among other things – to analyze and process a huge amount of dataPagani said that “Eni has invested a lot in accelerating research in the energy field and will continue to invest in digital which will open up new business opportunities for us”.