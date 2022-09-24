Francesca Zarri, Eni’s Director Technology, R&D & Digital will be at TWeek on 30 September from 11 in Sala Fucine

It is also by pushing on digital innovation that Eni aims to eliminate net polluting emissions by 2050. At the center of attention, in particular, are the Hpc (High performance computing) supercomputers which the group has already equipped since 2013. Thanks to the enormous computing power of these machines, Eni is able to create “in house “advanced simulations in traditional energy fields and renewable energies.

The frontier of exploration moves, in fact, to ever more remote places and deeper and deeper underground. And all this while the world‘s energy demand requires fast response times. Hence the need to identify new resources to be quickly brought into production.

The use of a supercomputer like Hpc5, inaugurated in 2020 and more powerful successor to the Hpc4 model, allows “to increase – they explain to the company – the accuracy of our studies of underground rocks, reducing the margin of error and decreasing the time between ‘identification of the field and putting it into production. This also has a positive impact on sustainability, because it reduces any waste of energy and resources “.

Among other things, supercomputing is used to simulate the behavior of plasma in the context of magnetic confinement fusion, a technology that could represent, in the medium term, a turning point in the energy field. At the base of the procedure there is the same physical principle of nuclear fusion that “keeps on” the Sun, allowing it to produce its energy.

However, since this is a very complex process to be artificially reproduced on Earth, according to the scientific community, obtaining energy from fusion is one of the greatest technological challenges ever faced.

In the digital field, collaborations with prestigious external institutes are fundamental for Eni. An example above all: the National Center for Hpc, Big Data and Quantum Computing in Bologna, a strategic ecosystem for the country.

Looking to the future, the new frontier of supercomputing in which the group invests is that of quantum applications, which can offer solutions to problems that are difficult to solve with current supercomputers.

“Innovation and digital – he declared Francesca Zarri, Technology, R&D & Digital Director of Eni – play a decisive role in Eni’s energy transition process. Digital is an enabler and amplifier of the solutions that research and technologies make available to us to reach net-zero by 2050. All this is based on the value of a vast wealth of digital and technological skills that have grown over the years to inside the company that are an accelerator for our transformation “.

The recent creation of Eniverse Ventures (Eniverse) demonstrates that technologies and innovation represent a fundamental competitive lever for Eni, also to address the now urgent need for the energy transition. It is, as a note from the company explains, a “corporate venture builder” 100% owned and “dedicated to the identification, creation and development of innovative and high-tech entrepreneurial initiatives that explore new markets, promoting Just Transition and creating value with a short and medium term horizon “.

“With Eniverse – comments the president of the newborn company, Giacomo Silvestri – Eni is among the first companies in the energy sector to launch a vehicle for the enhancement of its wealth of technologies and talents”.

In fact, Eniverse will generate and develop startups and companies operating in key sectors of the energy transition, ranging from asset integrity to reducing emissions, from circularity and recycling to sustainable mobility.

More specifically, Eni intends to launch at least two “ventures” as early as 2023, with the idea of ​​launching two or three companies on the market every year for the next four years. The objectives are three: to offer a concrete contribution to the entrepreneurial growth of our country, to take part in technological innovation together with the best excellence of national and international universities and research, and finally to create value, thanks to the ability of these companies to be profitable. in the short term.