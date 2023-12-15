Enjoy the most important meteor shower of the year!

The Geminids Meteor Shower to Peak on December 14

BY Angelica Barrantes | December 13, 2023, 9:01 PM

The Geminids are the most spectacular and striking showers, not only because of the number of meteors that can be observed while the event occurs, but also because of the weather conditions that lend themselves to being able to appreciate the stars on a clear night.

During the early hours of this December 14, the meteor shower will have its peak with about 100 meteors per hour, however, throughout this week astronomy lovers will be able to enjoy this phenomenon.

“For Central America in general, the Geminid rain could be considered the best rain of the year, due to the fact that it occurs in December, beginning the dry season, it is an advantage, also that it is the most intense rain of all those in During the year, in good dark sky conditions, without the moon or city lights, up to 120 meteors can be seen per hour,” explained Erick Sánchez, UCR planetarium.

Additionally, the bright star Betelgeuse will experience a brief occultation, where it will appear to disappear from the sky for a few seconds, providing astronomers with an opportunity to carry out important scientific studies.

The recommendation to enjoy this meteor shower is to look for a point far from the city and where there is little lighting and look at any part of the sky, without the need for an observation instrument.

The next meteor shower that Costa Ricans will be able to enjoy will be the quadrants in the month of January.

Occultation: the brief phenomenon that will affect the huge star Betelgeuse

