James Thivierge

Digital Promotion Assistant Manager

PlayStation Store will usher in the “Fun New Year” promotion on Wednesday, January 18th, and the limited-time special offer is irresistible! The preferential lineup includes “NBA 2K23” up to 70% off, “Two People” 35% off, “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” 50% off, “Resident Evil Village Gold Edition” 20% off and so on.

Go to PlayStation Store now See actual discounts for your region.

PlayStation Plus deals

Up to 40% off for new members purchasing 12-month or 3-month upgrade or premium membership! Existing members can enjoy a 30% discount when upgrading to upgrade and premium!

Offer valid until January 25, 2023.

join now

*Enjoy the new year promotion on PlayStation Store from Wednesday, January 18th to Wednesday, February 1st.

The PS Plus deal starts on Wednesday, January 18th at the PlayStation Store and ends on Wednesday, January 25th.

30% membership upgrade discount is available for existing users who subscribe to 1-month, 3-month or 12-month subscriptions. The contents of the game save library will vary by time, region/country and scheme. PS Plus is automatically charged a recurring fee until the recurring service is cancelled. Terms of Use: play.st/psplus-usageterms

※The above content is subject to any modification without prior notice.