EnkPi is an e-paper display kit with Raspberry Pi Pico W as the core. It is very suitable for information signage projects due to its wireless communication function.

Microcontroller with 3-color electronic paper

The EnkPi kit launched by SB Components consists of electronic paper display, Raspberry Pi Pico W, HAT expansion board and other components. Provides USB Type-C terminal, microSD card reader, battery, RTC clock, buzzer, 6 programmable buttons, and a variety of GPIO, I2C, external battery terminals, which are convenient for users to develop various maker projects.

EnkPi supports programming languages ​​and development environments such as C/C++ and MicroPython SDK, and users can write various programs by themselves. On the other hand, since the Raspberry Pi Pico W has built-in wireless communication functions such as Wi-Fi wireless network and Bluetooth, it can be used with programs to automatically capture the latest information on the Internet, or push information updates remotely, which is more flexible .

The EnkPi kit series products are scheduled to be launched in March 2023. The prices of the four sizes of products are 40, 60, 75, and 80 yuan (approximately NT$1,520, 2,280, 2,850, and 3,040 yuan). The Universal ePaper HAT is The price is GBP 14 (about NT$530, the price includes Raspberry Pi Pico W).