EnkPi earth cannon e-paper information board, a low-cost solution using Raspberry Pi Pico W

EnkPi earth cannon e-paper information board, a low-cost solution using Raspberry Pi Pico W | T Kebang

EnkPi is an e-paper display kit with Raspberry Pi Pico W as the core. It is very suitable for information signage projects due to its wireless communication function.

Microcontroller with 3-color electronic paper

The EnkPi kit launched by SB Components consists of electronic paper display, Raspberry Pi Pico W, HAT expansion board and other components. Provides USB Type-C terminal, microSD card reader, battery, RTC clock, buzzer, 6 programmable buttons, and a variety of GPIO, I2C, external battery terminals, which are convenient for users to develop various maker projects.

EnkPi supports programming languages ​​and development environments such as C/C++ and MicroPython SDK, and users can write various programs by themselves. On the other hand, since the Raspberry Pi Pico W has built-in wireless communication functions such as Wi-Fi wireless network and Bluetooth, it can be used with programs to automatically capture the latest information on the Internet, or push information updates remotely, which is more flexible .

There are 6 programmable buttons on the front of the HAT expansion board.

The Raspberry Pi Pico W is installed on the back of the HAT expansion board, and other I/O functions are also located on the back.

In addition, SB Components also launched the Universal ePaper HAT, which allows users to connect Raspberry Pi Pico W to displays of various sizes.

The EnkPi kit series products are scheduled to be launched in March 2023. The prices of the four sizes of products are 40, 60, 75, and 80 yuan (approximately NT$1,520, 2,280, 2,850, and 3,040 yuan). The Universal ePaper HAT is The price is GBP 14 (about NT$530, the price includes Raspberry Pi Pico W).

