2023-04-03 23:40 Game Corner Peck Chicken

Figure / Noisestorm

Crab in the back! Steam Gun and Crab Wars “Crab Champion” officially launched its early access. It was released in just one day after it went online, and won 98% of the overwhelming praise, with a maximum of more than 5,000 people. Regarding the good results of the game, Noisestorm emphasized that releasing the first game as an independent game developer, such performance is completely a dream come true, and there is no way to ask for more.

“Crab Champion” is a Roguelike multiplayer action shooting game developed and published by the well-known Irish DJ Noisestorm. It originated from the meme-level divine song “Crab Rave” produced by DJ. In the MV of this song, groups of crabs dance super-ㄎㄧㄤ on the island.

“Crab Champion” is based on the crabs of , let them pick up guns and start working on the island. Players will collect powerful loot and materials to strengthen the carapace through treasure hunting, and at the same time complete the challenge to unlock the shape. In the game, you can choose to kill alone, or you can choose up to 3 people to accompany you to walk sideways on the island.

“Crab Champion” is now in early access on Steam, and Chinese subtitles are not supported yet. In addition to the need to read the text in the description of the game props, the actual fighting seems to be the on-the-spot reaction of the player’s operation. Maybe you don’t have to worry too much about English skills. If you are interested, you can consider starting.

