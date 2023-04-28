Enpal & 1Komma5° are developing into new types of solar power traders

Having a solar system on the roof is one thing, being able to trade with excess electricity from the PV system is another: The German competitors Enpal and 1Komma5° are currently competing in a new race in the area of ​​electricity trading. In general, in Germany, the main market of the two companies, there is a feed-in tariff of 8.6 cents / kWh (systems up to 10 kWp) or 7.5 cents per kWh (systems up to 40 kWp). You get this money from the state if you feed self-produced solar power into the public power grid.

Enpal and 1Komma5° now want to make this even more attractive for their customers through so-called direct marketing and offer this as an alternative to feed-in tariffs. From now on you can trade your own electricity through Enpal on the energy exchange via the Enpal energy manager. The unicorn of founder and CEO Mario Kohle promises its customers “a minimum revenue of 16 cents for at least three years” – i.e. about double the possible revenue from the feed-in tariff. An average household can save more than 500 euros in energy costs per year.

Direct marketing works like this: Private households do not feed their excess electricity into the public grid, but sell it directly to Enpal or 1Komma5°. And these companies can then trade the electricity on the (often volatile) electricity exchanges and thus make more money. This graphic from 1Komma5° shows how much the price on the electricity exchange can be above that from the state EEG remuneration:

Electricity exchange offers higher prices than EEG remuneration

This direct marketing is an “incentive to make solar energy attractive for even more households. Direct marketing even enables operators of small solar systems to participate financially – we are creating a counterbalance and are finally leaving the trading on the energy exchange to the electricity companies,” said Kohle in a broadcast. The offer is currently valid for everyone who has signed a contract with Enpal since April 3rd. Retrofitting for existing customers will also take place as quickly as possible.

Enpal is not alone in this direct marketing of electricity on energy exchanges. 1Komma5°, now something like Enpal’s arch-rival, also offers this type of marketing. With “Heartbeat”, the company around CEO Philipp Schröder offers an energy manager that not only allows you to control the electricity at home, but also offers digital access to the electricity exchange. Through this direct marketing, you can sell the solar power for at least 25% more than you would get through the EEG remuneration.

Because: The price of electricity on the exchange has been developing very dynamically in recent times and is often higher than the price that you get from the feed-in tariff. According to 1Komma5° you can save up to 1,100 euros per year in money. If the energy crisis, driven by the war in Ukraine, subsides again, electricity prices could of course fall again. According to 1Komma5°, one can “switch back to the EEG at any time if the market value of solar power should fall below the EEG remuneration”.