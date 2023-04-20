Enpal vs. 1Komma5°: Linkedin dispute about incorrect sales figures

The German photovoltaics provider Enpal recently attracted attention with a questionable marketing project entitled “Deutsche Solarberatung” – and today on Linkedin there is also cause for a verbal exchange of blows. Because the company published a graphic on the sales figures of leading German photovoltaic suppliers. It was ranked “according to a turnover estimate of more than 100 million euros in the B2C end customer market in 2022”, the statistics platform Statista was given as the source. According to the graphic, Enpal took first place with a turnover of 413 million euros for 2022 – and thus well ahead of competitors such as 1Komma5° or Zolar.

In general, it can be observed on the market that the battle for attention, range and sales of PV systems is being fiercely fought. While Enpal was caught by Trending Topics operating an alleged comparison portal under the name “Deutsche Solarberatung”, 1Komma5° had to withdraw from the claim that it was “market leader in climate protection technology“. But now 1Komma5° boss Philipp Schröder says that the numbers published by Enpal in the graphic are not correct. It is not the 148 million euros shown in the graphic, but 1Komma5° would have made 206 million euros in sales in the first full year (2022). “Please make sure the numbers are correct,” Schröder warned at Enpal and its CEO Mario Kohle.

In general, it is important to know that figures for the PV market in Germany are hotly disputed. As Trending Topics reported, these have already been the subject of a court hearing. 1Komma5° had to withdraw from the claim of being the market leader, because the court stated that “Enpal with reported 25,000 customers could have set up a multiple of the number of customers in energy systems.” one sees oneself “still at the forefront” in terms of craftsmanship (i.e. the installation of PV systems).

Solar unicorn Enpal presented itself as a “German solar consultancy”.

Enpal commissioned the study itself

So where are the wrong numbers coming from? That Statista is the source of the data is only half the story. Because Statista, in turn, refers to a study called “Enpal market study: B2C rooftop photovoltaics in Germany” – and it was carried out by Statista Q, the market research subsidiary of the online service. And that study states that 1Komma5°’s data is “based in whole or in part on publicly reported earnings.” It is currently not clear where the 148 million euros in sales from 1Komma5° come from. If 1Komma5° were listed with the turnover of 206 million euros communicated by Schröder, then the company would be in 3rd place and not in 5th place.

It should be noted at 1Komma5° that the company has grown strongly through M&A and has 23 companies under its roof – and the turnover is therefore strongly driven by inorganic growth. Walter Kreisel from the Austrian scale-up neoom also notes this in a comment. “But all of the companies you acquired had already made really good sales for several years before 1KOMMA5°, that must not be forgotten! Enpal built this from scratch, which for me personally makes the biggest difference!” says Kreisel.

But in the end everything is maybe only half as wild. Schröder on the competitor Enpal and its CEO: “Mario and I talk on the phone every week. And a bit of competition is invigorating.”