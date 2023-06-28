Enraged Red Ogre, a Switch action-platformer with a Spanish flavor

While the second half of 2023 is filled with big names, let’s not forget that amidst all the AAA and big-budget developments, there are also indie gems full of personality and entertainment. Valencia-based Spanish developer Akaoni Studio has just unveiled its next 2D action-platform adventure game with beautiful pixel art: Enraged Red Ogre, coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

Enraged Red Ogre puts us in the role of a small and somewhat aggressive ogre named Akaoni as he traverses numerous locations inspired by Japanese legends while exploring them and killing various Yokai enemies (note the giant kappa boss in the trailer ) to save humanity. During his journey, he meets Blu, an Onibi (a type of firework in Japanese legend) that allows him to use his elemental powers, although he’s hiding a secret…

