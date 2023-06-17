Home » Enter “katamari” or “katamari” in Google search, and you can use the arrow keys to manipulate the huge ball – Computer King Ada
Technology

by admin
In conjunction with the traditional Chinese version of the action game “Katamari Encore + King’s Little Memories”, which has returned with a re-engraved version, Google search has also put a small easter egg, just search for “katamari” or “katamari “, and then click the rolling ball on the right side of the search page, not only will a bigger rolling ball jump out, but you can also use the arrow keys to control the rolling of the block ball.

“Katamami Encore + King’s Little Memories” is a re-release of the second work of the “Katamami” series released in 2005. In addition to retaining the original flavor of the “Katami” style expression, it also enhances the sophistication of the picture. And improve some UI to make the game experience smoother.

The story describes that one day, the king of the universe destroyed the stars in the entire universe because of a small accident. He ordered his son, the prince, to go to Earth and make huge blocks. The prince rolled all kinds of things on the earth into the block ball, making the block ball bigger and bigger. In the end, there are many shining huge balls floating in the universe, and the starry sky that once disappeared is resurrected. In the process of restoring the starry sky, Dawang’s fans also continued to increase. Fans are looking forward to seeing more of the King’s active performance, and the King also wants to respond to the expectations of the fans and fulfill everyone’s wishes, so the prince is still working hard to roll the ball.

And in conjunction with the release of “Katamari Encore + King’s Little Memories”, Google search also put a small easter egg, just search for “katamari” or “katamari”, and then click the rolling ball on the right side of the search page , not only will jump out of a bigger rolling ball, but also use the arrow keys to control the rolling of the block ball.
The rolling of the block ball is not only a simple movement, but also can be found through the string of web pages, and the words will be glued to the block ball.

Google search has always had many small easter eggs. This time, the easter eggs can also be controlled with the arrow keys. It feels more and more like a small game. You can try it out.

