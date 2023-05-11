Enter the high-end market!Google (GOOGL.US, GOOG.US) Launches Pixel Fold, the First Foldable Screen Mobile Phone Author Zhitong Finance

Enter the high-end market! Google (GOOGL.US, GOOG.US) launches Pixel Fold, its first folding screen phone



Zhitong Finance APP learned that on Wednesday, at the I/O 2023 developer conference speech of Google under Alphabet (GOOGL.US, GOOG.US), the first official folding screen mobile phone Pixel Fold was officially released. Also announced was a new entry-level Pixel phone and a tablet for home use.

The Pixel Fold, Google’s first foldable phone, costs $1,799 and features a 7.6-inch main screen and a 5.8-inch exterior panel. Google says it’s one of the thinnest foldable phones on the market, and it will be available in markets including the US, UK, Germany and Japan.

The company also unveiled its first Pixel-branded tablet, the $499 Pixel 7a. All three devices use the Tensor G2 chip, which the company developed in-house.

Entering the pricier foldable phone space marks a strategic shift for Google. The Pixel Fold is Google’s most expensive phone yet, priced on par with Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4, and packs high-end specs like 512GB of built-in storage. Samsung is the leader in foldable phone sales, capturing 79 percent of the market last year, according to IDC, having pioneered the category with the launch of the Galaxy Fold four years ago.

Foldable phones account for only 1% of smartphone shipments. IDC predicts that foldable phone shipments will more than triple to about 50 million units by 2027, but still account for less than 4 percent of the market, which will account for a $42 billion segment due to higher prices. share.

Neil Mawston, research director at Strategic Analytics, said: “Pricing for foldable phones is very high, and we expect foldable phones to account for more than 5% of all smartphone revenue globally this year.”

At its developer conference, Google said that what makes its foldable phone unique is its screen technology and camera. The company has built a library of AI-powered camera features like “Magic Eraser,” which removes unwanted elements in photos for cleaner compositions.

Foldable phones typically have an external display for quick tasks that unfolds into a tablet-sized internal screen. Google’s Pixel Fold is wider than Samsung’s latest model. The Pixel Fold also includes features like face unlock, fingerprint scanning and a promised 24-hour battery life.

As Google once again tries to make headway in the hardware market, it’s also banking on two more traditional devices. The new Pixel 7a looks like last year’s Pixel 7, but with more basic components and a pared-down feature list, the company said at the meeting. Its screen is 25 percent brighter than its predecessor and has a faster refresh rate of 90 Hz. There’s also face unlock, enhanced camera zoom, and a 64-megapixel rear camera, making it one of the more attractive low-end smartphones.

Google shared more details about its tablet. The device’s specs, including the company’s G2 processor, 128GB of storage, 8MP front and rear cameras, and hardware design, are somewhat dated, though compared to other brands of tablets. Google’s tablet includes a home stand that allows the device to stand upright, but it also costs ($499) more than some iPad models. When the device is attached to the stand, it will be used to watch videos, control home appliances and view photo slideshows.