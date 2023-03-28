Simplicity, Scalability, and Security From Juniper: A Cloud Campus Fabric Workflow That Simplifies Enterprise Network Deployment; EX 4400-24X Distribution Switch unveiled. The latter device also brings the power of Mist AI and the cloud to the distribution networks of enterprise campuses and low-density top-of-rack data center environments. These additions to Juniper’s portfolio of wired switching solutions introduce new levels of scalability, performance and security to the enterprise AI-driven .

AI-driven enterprise solutions

Sudheer Matta, Group VP Product, AI-driven Enterprise di Juniper

Traditional on-premises solutions for micro-segmentation are extremely complex to implement and manage. This makes it difficult to fully achieve the security and flexibility objectives. These latest additions to our AI-driven enterprise solutions solve that problem. In fact, they combine the power of Mist AI and the simplicity of the cloud with standard EVPN/VXLAN to create a secure, open and integrated campus fabric solution with additional micro-segmentation capabilities.

Enterprise Networks -Simplified campus deployment

Campus IT professionals are continually faced with the challenges of configuring and testing complex L2/L3 switching fabrics, such as EVPN/VXLAN. As a result, either these useful architectures are overlooked or time and money are wasted on troubleshooting. Juniper’s new wired access workflow uses Mist AI and the cloud to overcome these hurdles. With Juniper’s campus switching solution powered by Mist AI, customers and partners experience the full benefits of a standards-compliant L2/L3 fabric. Without the deployment pains and operational costs that have traditionally come with these environments.

Born in the era of cloud and AI

Businesses of all sizes must manage an ever-increasing number of users, devices and applications that they must log into to the network simultaneously, quickly and securely. Building networks capable of supporting that demand today and in the future requires a client-to-cloud strategy that encompasses both software and hardware. The EX 4400-24X, new to the EX Series portfolio of campus and branch switching solutions, is designed to complement the EX4400 switch line with 10 gig deployment or small core devices. Born in the cloud and fully compatible with Juniper’s advanced campus fabric technology. Like the other EX4400 models, it’s optimized to be simple and scalable with cloud-native operations. At the same time, it enables quality user experiences with Juniper’s AIOps.

The switches are optimized for Mist AI, which helps IT teams reduce deployment time with automated workflows and zero touch provisioning. Mist AI also enables fast troubleshooting with event correlation, proactive anomaly detection, and self-managed actions. All EX4400 models also offer important safety features. For example MACsec AES256 and standards-based micro-segmentation, using group policy (GBP) to manage the growing number of IoT devices. These models also offer real-time monitoring of flows to protect against ongoing security threats.

Enterprise Networks – Simplify and speed deployment

Teams must evolve as the infrastructure evolves. In fact, the adoption of cloud technologies has forced IT teams to adopt quickly new technologies, making organizations vulnerable to mistakes. Juniper Mist Wired Assurance Deployment Service and Juniper Mist Campus Deployment Service are specifically designed to provide customers with the support of Juniper experts, automation tools, and engineering methodologies and best practices. Objective: to improve workflows and reduce the workload on IT teams.

The service simplifies and accelerates the deployment of EX Series Ethernet switches as well as third-party switches, limiting risk and minimizing downtime. Customers have the ability to design large campuses in distributed enterprises, streamline IT operations, decrease mean time to repair (MTTR). Also build a new generation of experience-first networks characterized by easier and faster onboarding, configuration and management.

Customers can also improve their user experience and equipment lifecycle management functions with Juniper Support Insights. In fact, it makes AI-driven support available for the entire portfolio of Juniper solutions, providing visibility holistic on the status of all Juniper devices in the organization, including the EX4400 switches. The service, included with Juniper Care, easily and securely connects Juniper devices to the cloud and delivers actionable insights through intuitive dashboards.

First in wireless and wired access

These announcements reaffirm Juniper’s mission to deliver experience-first networks to customers of all sizes and industries, a mission that has resonated with the entire networking community. Juniper Networks Named a Leader in 2022 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN for Third Consecutive Year infrastructure by Gartner. For the second consecutive year, Juniper ranked No. 1 in Completeness of Vision in the report.

This category currency the vendor’s ability to convincingly articulate current and future market strategy as well as product innovation and strategy. Juniper also earned first place for “Ability to Execute,” which evaluates vendors on products and services, market responsiveness and customer experience. In 2023, it also received the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, which awards vendors and products based on end-user ratings.