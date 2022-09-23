Listen to the audio version of the article

Black on white, for 101 pages Amazon describes its commitment to sustainability. However, a crucial passage in the Annual Report drew criticism: «Carbon emissions increased by 18% in 2021; however, importantly, our carbon intensity decreased by 1.9% (for the third consecutive year ndr.) »Is written in the sustainability document released last July. However, the problem remains for Amazon as for the other large platforms.

In fact, despite the efforts and investments, the intensity of the carbon footprint – thanks to the use of electric vehicles from renewable sources, etc. years, is set to grow 12% annually to $ 8,300 billion in 2025, according to the Global Payment Report.

The weight of shareholders and consumers

The pressure to do more is now also coming from shareholders: at the last meeting almost half voted in favor of inviting the company to tackle the problem of plastic packaging. The question, which applies to Amazon as it does to all platforms from Alibaba to Zalando, is how to make business effectively sustainable, now that stakeholders (shareholders, customers and suppliers) are becoming more sensitive to the issue. But how much impact does ecommerce really impact on the environment, communities and work? The answers are varied and the issues are controversial.

When the store is close, ecommerce is not worth it

Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna has just conducted a study to quantify the environmental footprint of sales in physical stores and ecommerce, according to the Life Cycle Assessment (Lca). The researchers outlined six scenarios and for each calculated – assuming the purchase of a single product – the footprint relating to storage, packaging, energy consumption (of the store and of the digital purchase procedure), transport flows ( home delivery or journey to the physical store) and the end of life of the packaging. Returns (assuming 10%) and failed deliveries were also included.

Well, the worst case scenario from the point of view of climate change (C02 emitted) is the physical shop with a 15 kilometer journey by own car. The second worst is e-commerce with an intermediary who stocks the product (the classic model of large platforms), a slightly worse option than moving a total of 5 km by car.