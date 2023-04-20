Environmental protection first choice! ASUS professional/portable monitors debut | XFastest News

Both innovation and environmental protection! ASUS today launched the ASUS ZenScreen MB249C portable monitor and the ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV / PA329CRV professional monitor, which not only use easy-to-recycle paper packaging, but also have energy efficiency performance that meets environmental standards. To advance towards the goal of the top green high-tech leadership group and make real contributions to human society.

ASUS ZenScreen MB249C Portable Monitor

The ASUS ZenScreen MB249C portable monitor, which won the 2023 CES Innovation Award, has a built-in 23.8-inch bezel-less FHD IPS display with anti-glare surface treatment, which can greatly reduce glare and reflection, and easily realize seamless multi-display setup.

The stylish and elegant ASUS ZenScreen MB249C, with a body of only 7.6mm and 2.8kg, has excellent portability; with a variety of stand options and accessories, such as: integrated carrying handle / foldable stand, Z-axis adjustment function C-shaped clips, as well as an elastically set partition hook kit, can be used more freely.

In addition, the new ASUS ZenScreen MB249C also has a wealth of connectivity options, including: a full-featured USB-Type-C® port capable of delivering 60W of power, HDMI® and headphone jack, plus two 1W speakers and an amplifier , both work and entertainment have “sound” and “color”.

ASUS ZenScreen MB249C also has the exclusive Eye Care eye protection technology built-in, and has obtained the double certification of TÜV Rheinland for non-flicker screen and low blue light. It can eliminate annoying flickering images, adjust the intensity of blue light emitted by the screen, and reduce adverse effects on vision. Use of time can also protect the window of the soul intimately. Suggested selling price: NT$9,900; specifications please refer to: ASUS ZenScreen MB249C.

ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV / PA329CRV professional monitor

ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV / PA329CRV is a 27-inch / 32-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) HDR screen tailored for video editing professionals. It is not only equipped with a 178° wide viewing angle IPS panel, but also certified by Calman, with 99% (PA279CRV) / 98% (PA329CRV) DCI-P3, 99% Adobe RGB* ultra-wide color gamut, and factory calibrated to Delta E < 2, can bring users impeccable color accuracy, perform image Work more with less effort.

To enhance the convenience of use, ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV / PA329CRV also has a wide range of connection capabilities, including: USB-C®, DisplayPort™, HDMI® and USB hub, among which USB-C® can also connect to MacBook with a single cable / Windows laptop, providing ultra-fast data, audio and video transmission and 96W power supply**; with a slim body, a reduced size base, and a wall-mount design, it will free up more work space and keep the desktop neat and tidy.

The new ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV / PA329CRV has both appearance and functionality. Its ergonomic stand can adjust the screen height, tilt angle, left and right rotation and pivot rotation according to personal preference, no matter what kind of situation the user is in , can enjoy a comfortable and comfortable browsing experience. Suggested selling price: NT$ 14,900 (PA279CRV) / NT$ 19,900 (PA329CRV); For specifications, please refer to: ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV / ASUS ProArt Display PA329CRV.

*ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV only.

**The USB-C port of MacBook or Windows laptop needs to have DP Alt mode and support power input.

Anyone who purchases ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV / PA329CRV from now on will receive a free three-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, more than 20 applications, including: Photoshop®, Premiere® Pro, After Effects®, and 100 GB cloud storage space, during the redemption period Until August 31, 2023. More details.