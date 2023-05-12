Home » Environmentally friendly wireless earphones Fairbuds XL recycled plastic + active noise reduction + easy maintenance
Earlier we reported that the environmentally friendly mobile phone brand Fairphone plans to launch wireless earphones, and now there is new news. The German website WinFuture, which often breaks the news before new products are released, recently uploaded a picture of Fairphone’s over-ear wireless earphones Fairbuds XL , but also disclosed some product details and features.

According to WinFuture, Fairbuds XL will have black and green body colors, the same as their Fairphone phones. Fairbuds XL adheres to the brand’s environmental protection style. The headphone body will be made of recycled plastic materials, and at the same time continue the easy maintenance practices advocated by the brand. Parts including the battery can be easily disassembled and replaced after damage.

Fairbuds XL adopts a foldable design to improve portability. The headset has two physical buttons. The specific purpose is not clear yet, but the headset is said to have ANC active noise reduction. I believe one of the buttons is to control the noise reduction switch, and the other may be is playback or volume control. Earlier, the website Android Authority found that Fairbuds XL supports Bluetooth 5.0 in Bluetooth SIG, a certification body. It is rumored that Fairbuds XL is priced at 249 euros (about 2,145 Hong Kong dollars).

Information and picture source: androidcentral

