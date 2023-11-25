EOLO’s commitment to social impact and digital literacy

EOLO, the benefit company specialized in providing connectivity through FWA technology and among the top B Corp in the telecommunications sector in Italy, presented its first Sustainability Report. The report, which traces the successes achieved to date, establishes objectives for 2024 outlining an ambitious path.

The CEO of Eolo, Guido Garrone, underlines that the company’s fundamental mission consists in restoring value to the territories, promoting the right to connection to the Internet, training and digital access as tools of inclusion. “For us – continues Garrone – it is essential to be a driving force for the economic prosperity of the territories, with particular attention to areas at risk of depopulation”.

Increase connectivity in remote areas

Strengthening connectivity is at the center of Eolo’s objectives. The company aims to increase the number of connected families by 8.3% and that of companies by 9% by 2024. The connectivity offered by Eolo focuses on those territories where optical fiber is difficult to create, using the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) model as a strategic lever.

The significance of this commitment extends beyond mere access to the Internet. Research by The European House – Ambrosetti highlights that if all Italian provinces reached the Ultra Broadband subscription rate of the province of Milan, the Italian GDP could grow by +3.5%equivalent to approximately 69 billion euros.

EOLO focuses on training courses for the digital future

The Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) highlights the critical need for develop digital skills in Italy. With over 50% of the population lacking these skills and only 40% using digital public services, Eolo is committed to filling this gap. The company will continue to provide training courses, with the aim of involving over 1,000 young people and 1,000 elderly people by 2024. The courses will focus on digital awareness, the fight against cyberbullying and the fight against fake news for younger people, while for older people they will focus on simple and safe access to the Internet.

The Bollate Prison project: a successful model for EOLO

A further aspect of the sustainability report is the expansion of the Bollate Prison project in collaboration with Bee.4started in 2021. This project has allowed Eolo to facilitate the professional integration of prisoners, offering professional skills. Positive results include a high customer satisfaction rate and the direct hiring of an employee by Eolo.

“Attention to good governance, to the well-being of employees and communities, to the careful management of customers is an integral part of the company strategy” explains Garrone who concludes “Care for these issues is not a secondary aspect, but a fundamental driver of development and growth.”

