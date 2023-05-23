Home » Eon announces plug-and-play HD adapter for first-gen Xbox – Gamereactor
It’s becoming increasingly difficult to properly enjoy retro consoles on our flat screens today, and they lack HDMI support for obvious reasons. That’s where Eon gaming comes in with their acclaimed HDMI adapters for the Nintendo 64 and Gamecube.

Now they announced another HDMI adapter,XBHD, which, as the name suggests, is for the original Xbox. That means you can now get HD visuals in games like Blue Dragon, Jet Set Radio Future, Panzer Dragoon Orta, Ninja Gaiden Black, The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, and of course, Halo: Combat Evolved.

To make things even better, it also offers three LAN ports (which will make Xbox LAN parties very easy to set up, like the good old days), two HDMI video outputs, a Mini-TOSLINK audio jack, and more. It even fits the classic Xbox design.

