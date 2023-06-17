Ep. 38: The Ring of Power…

Dear Charles,

Ok this is a column in the heart but … easy situations no eh?!

The situation is serious but it is not serious (cit.): you are dealing with a cliché that fell to many before you – and even more will be those who after you will have to deal with this dynamic of a 19th century French novel.

Contrary to the norm, however, we believe that in these cases it is necessary to abandon proactivity and the spirit of initiative in favor of a cautious passivity. We fully understand that your room for maneuver is limited, and equally we can understand how much frustration this can create for you, but even just revealing the idea of ​​ideally replacing yourself with the husband of your loved one could prove to be a double-edged sword.

Your every action or decision could put a couple at risk, are you sure you can live with such a thing even if she decides to end it for you?

The situation is delicate and, in the end, there will still be heartbreak: yours, hers, or her husband’s.

So listen to us: let her independently draw her own conclusions about what she wants or doesn’t want. You do nothing: because doing nothing is often the hardest thing, and the wisest.

Good luck!