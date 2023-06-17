Ep. 38: The Ring of Power…

When you’re in love but she’s married, you don’t know what to do and maybe it’s better to remain in doubt. When girls don’t respond to messages, and you don’t know if it’s your fault or the mechanisms of economic fluctuation. When with the condom you feel nothing, and the size is problematic, but not yours – then it’s time to rely on the 38th episode of B1NARY: the stake of the heart that starts at forty with the same light-heartedness and ingenuity of the twenty.
The wisest thing
I in love, she married and unhappy. What do I do? I leave it alone, do I say leave it? Help
Carlo
Dear Charles,
Ok this is a column in the heart but … easy situations no eh?!
The situation is serious but it is not serious (cit.): you are dealing with a cliché that fell to many before you – and even more will be those who after you will have to deal with this dynamic of a 19th century French novel.
Contrary to the norm, however, we believe that in these cases it is necessary to abandon proactivity and the spirit of initiative in favor of a cautious passivity. We fully understand that your room for maneuver is limited, and equally we can understand how much frustration this can create for you, but even just revealing the idea of ideally replacing yourself with the husband of your loved one could prove to be a double-edged sword.
Your every action or decision could put a couple at risk, are you sure you can live with such a thing even if she decides to end it for you?
The situation is delicate and, in the end, there will still be heartbreak: yours, hers, or her husband’s.
So listen to us: let her independently draw her own conclusions about what she wants or doesn’t want. You do nothing: because doing nothing is often the hardest thing, and the wisest.
Good luck!
The beauty of hunting
Why do women on Tinder never reply? This thing pisses me off!
Roberto
Ah, the magical world of Tinder!
He never stops giving us joys, pains, surprises, disappointments and… your questions.
Well, first of all “matchi” so we can confidently say that some women attract her.
We could therefore think that the problem is the after, the first fateful message.
What are you writing? Points on originality, classics or a simple “hello”?
Whatever your answer, we suggest you change. Adopt a different strategy to figure out if that might be the problem.
Obviously also keep in mind that women on Tinder, especially if they are good looking, faced with a low demand (the desire to fuck a guy) have to deal with a very high offer (everyone wants to fuck her) – and this it is certainly facilitating, on a quantitative level, but it can become demeaning, or disorienting, on a qualitative level.
In short, don’t fret: it happens even to the best of us, regardless of the quality of the statement with which we present ourselves in chat. It’s just a matter of probability: the probability that a woman will respond on Tinder is low, but if the starting numbers are high, it will be a sufficient percentage to occasionally get a response.
Exposing yourself to a dating app means opening yourself up to new opportunities but also to new risks, and that’s the beauty of hunting.
What are your favorite condoms? For me they are all uncomfortable, I don’t feel anything and it slips away
J
Caro J.,
we managed to put a man on the moon, and we still haven’t been able to come up with anything better than condoms: we too consider ourselves deluded by science.
However, over the years, we have understood that we shouldn’t be tempted by the copy that accompanies some products (ultra-fine, ultra-sensitive, ultra-comfortable), and that even the promise of futuristic materials often fails to meet expectations. This is one of the rare cases where size really matters: what you need to check about condoms is the circumference.
And in this we advise you to always choose an extra large format: not out of excessive confidence in your means, or to be splendid with the pharmacist, but because we have noticed that large sizes are not only easy to put on, but they help us avoid that feeling of suffocation that you will surely have experienced too, favoring on the contrary the pleasant sensation of friction and rubbing that keeps our little business partner alert.
Likewise, we can only recommend the purchase of a cock ring: small silicone rings which, applied to the base of the penis, create what we would call a “balloon effect”, which not only causes an increase in the initial size, with satisfying results for both, but above all exposes a greater portion of the surface to intercept those stimuli that ultimately make penetration pleasant.
In summary: looking between your legs you will not only be amazed at yourself, with an inevitable return of self-esteem, but you will also be able to count on a little help to maintain a stable and sensorially satisfying erection. The results are guaranteed: we with a cock ring could maintain an erection even when called to fill out the tax forms.
Good fun!
And also concludes the 38th episode of B1NARY. Now you just have to run to make new purchases. Or write to us for new ones 😜