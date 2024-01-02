Home » Epic Games’ “20 Minutes to Dawn” is free for a limited time for one day, and it is well received as a Cthulhu clear version of the shooting masterpiece | news
Epic Games Offers Limited-Time Free Game “20 Minutes Till Dawn” Today Only

Today, January 2nd, Epic Games is offering a limited-time free game called “20 Minutes Till Dawn”. This action-packed game is only available for download on January 3, 2024, so be sure to grab it before it’s too late. Once claimed, the game will be permanently added to your Epic Games Store collection. Additionally, tomorrow, January 4th, marks the final day of Epic Games’ Christmas chain delivery.

“20 Minutes to Dawn”, developed by flanne, is a roguelike beat-’em-up shooting game with a similar concept to “Vampire Survivor”. Players must navigate the map, fend off monsters, and upgrade their weapons in order to survive for 20 minutes.

The game features characters battling against monsters from Cthulhu mythology, utilizing the left button to fire bullets. It’s important for players to time their shots strategically, as reloading and shooting slows down movement. Each character also has their own unique talents, and players can unlock new weapons using the “soul” obtained at the end of each round.

Don’t miss out on claiming “20 Minutes Till Dawn” for free, as the redemption period ends at 00:00 on January 4, 2024. For those who want to claim the game, time is of the essence. If reports are accurate, the final game in Epic Games’ gift chain tomorrow will be “Plague” Legend: Innocence”.

To download and claim “20 Minutes Till Dawn”, visit the Epic Games Store.

