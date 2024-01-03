Home » Epic Games’ “A Plague Tale: Innocence” is free for a limited time for one day, and the suffering siblings are trying to survive in a sea of ​​rats🐀 | news
“A Plague Tale: Innocence” Available for Limited-Time Free Download on Epic Games Store

The popular action-adventure game “A Plague Tale: Innocence” is now available for free on the Epic Games Store as part of its Christmas giveaway. Gamers can log in to the EGS platform and go to the store page to claim the game for free and add it to their permanent collection library.

Developed by French studio Asobo Studio, “A Plague Tale: Innocence” is set in the 13th century during the rampant plague in Europe. Players take on the role of a young aristocratic girl who must guide her brother through swarms of rats as they navigate the challenges of the time. The game has received positive reviews and a sequel, “A Plague Tale: Requiem,” is also in the works.

The limited-time free download period for “A Plague Tale: Innocence” will end on January 5, 2024, at 00:00, so gamers are urged to claim the game before it returns to its regular price. It is part of the Epic Games Store’s ongoing Christmas giveaway, with a new free game becoming available each week. Reports suggest that the next game in line for free download is “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.”

For those interested in claiming “A Plague Tale: Innocence” for free, the store connection can be found on the Epic Games Store website. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to add this popular game to your library at no cost.

