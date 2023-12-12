Epic Games beats Google in court after 3 years: what’s the story

It took 3 years and not a couple of weeks (which is the meaning of the English word fortnight, the one from which the name of Fortnite), but Epic Games eventually beat Google in court.

In the Italian night, a jury (here is the full text of the pronouncement) ruled that the search engine giant would exercise an illegal monopoly through the Play Store on Android: “Victory over Google! After 4 weeks of detailed court testimony, the California jury ruled against Google Play’s monopoly on all fronts,” he announced Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epictheir Twitter.

What Epic’s lawsuit against Google is based on

The story is similar to many legal battles which in the last couple of years have seen more or less large companies pitted against Apple and Google, accused of imposing a sort of tax on app developers for being present in their respective digital stores: to put it simply, this is the reason why the blue Meta and Twitter ticks cost less from the browser than if activated from the app. Because as a browser the money goes directly to the developer, without Apple and Google keeping a part of it.

In 2020, Epic had sued Google and Apple, precisely accusing the two companies of abusing control of their respective stores integrated into Android and iOS. In this case, as mentioned, the jury determined that Big G had indeed engaged in various illegal strategies to maintain its app store monopoly on Android phones. It is worth underlining that it is not yet known what this will entail, why a judge will have to specifically establish what type of compensation it will eventually be up to Epic, while Google has already announced its intention to appeal: “We will continue to defend the Android business model and remain deeply committed to our users, partners and the Android ecosystem in general,” he explained Wilson White, vice president of Google with the delegation of Government Affairs and Public Policy.

Because the Apple case was (slightly) different

Above all, it remains to be understood whether the ruling will have any effect on the nature of the Play Store and how it is structured, exactly like the one relating to the Epic vs Apple case had effects on the Apple App Store. And it got them despite the fact that (at least on paper) Epic almost lost that legal battle, as we reported in the autumn of 2021.

And yet, precisely from that controversy the initiatives of the American government have begun against digital stores at risk of monopoly and in some ways also Apple’s forced openness to so-called sideloadingthat is, the possibility for users to install apps on their iPhone and iPad that come not only from the official store.

The lawsuit against Google went differentlyand has (for now) ended with an even more sensational verdict because during the trial it emerged that the Mountain View company would have worked in a less than transparent way, even establishing secret agreements with smartphone manufacturers, to ensure that the Play Store was the only channel for making payments to third-party apps, as in fact Fortnite and other games. The point is important, because it is known that a huge portion of digital store revenue comes from gaming, and Epic has long tried to find a way for payments for its games to take place outside the control of Apple and Google. And away from their errands.

In theirs defense linethe two companies have always maintained that these commissions are “industry standards” (a sector in which however they operate practically without competition), which serve to cover advantages such as the size of the audience reached, transaction security and malware detection. At least for the moment, however, all this did not seem sufficient to convince the judges.

