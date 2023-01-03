Epic Games CEO and founder Tim Sweeney tweeted earlier today (3) days to suggest that everyone should stop reading books on business management, and should use the wisdom of ancient people thousands of years ago to solve the problems we encounter now, “Read Sun Tzu and Xiu Xi Dides, contemporaries, separate worlds, who have been with us for twenty-five centuries, but none of the quarrels and achievements of modern man escape their analysis.”

At the end of the article, Tim Sweeney also attached the purchase link of the English version of the e-book “Sun Tzu’s Art of War”/”History of the Peloponnesian War” written by two ancients. In fact, he was reading “Sun Tzu’s Art of War” as early as 2021, but he commented at the time that it was Not as good as the song “The Gambler” by American country singer Kenny Rogers (the gambler). The lyrics tell the gambler when he knows when to let go or stop. After all, there are winners and losers at the gambling table. loser!”

Every hand’s a winner, and every hand’s a loser!

During the Spring and Autumn Period (about 500 BC), Sun Wu, a native of Qi, was a well-known military strategist and statesman in ancient China. Thucydides is known as the father of “History of Science” and his works are still studied in universities and military academies around the world.

Photo/Fortress Heroes, Wikipedia, Epic Games, Amazon, Tim Sweeney @TimSweeneyEpic

On the other hand, Epic Games’ battle royale shooter “fortress hero“In 2020, Apple removed the game along with the Epic developer account for violating the App Store regulations and secretly setting up a direct payment channel. Now it is expected to return after three years iOS。

In the first tweet of 2023 New Year, Epic boss Tim Sweeney stated that “next year is on iOS!” accompanied by a photo of the “Fortress Heroes” character looking up at the fireworks, and the sparks in the night sky formed the shape of “2023”.

According to BloombergApple plans to update the App Store policy as soon as this year when the iOS 17 operating system is launched, in order to meet the strict requirements of the EU Digital Market Law (DMA) that will be implemented in March 2024: open third-party stores to users to download apps, even if At present, it is possible to bypass the App Store to download “Fortress Heroes”, but it is more convenient for players to update and download the software directly from the official store.