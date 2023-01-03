In the past, “Fortnite” (Fortnite) was removed from the App Store by Apple for violating regulations due to in-app payment disputes, but Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney hinted in an earlier tweet that “Fortnite” is about to return to iOS platform.

Epic Games CEO hints that Fortress Heroes will return to iOS

And Tim Sweeney will say this, it may be based on the influence of the EU Digital Market Act, Apple may officially join the third-party software market in iOS 17, which is expected to be launched this year, or allow users to use sideloading (sideloading) way to install third-party software.

If this method is used, it means that Epic Games will be able to bring “Fortress Heroes” back to the iOS platform through third-party software markets, etc., instead of just hoping that Apple will agree to resume “Fortress Heroes” on the App Store.

However, if Apple is really under the influence of the EU Digital Market Act, it must allow iOS users to access third-party software market services in the EU, or install various third-party software through sideloading, and even go further in the future Expanding this adjustment to the global market, is it uncertain whether the litigation dispute between Epic Games and Apple will continue?

As for Apple’s further opening up of iOS to use third-party software markets, or allowing third-party software to be installed by sideloading, many developers hold different views. Some believe that such development is conducive to market competition, and consumers can also enjoy More choices, but some developers worry that more apps of varying quality will flood into the market in the future, and there may even be more malware and fraudulent tools mixed in, which may affect the impression that the iOS platform is easy to use. .

