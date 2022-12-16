Home Technology Epic Games Christmas limited free chain gift, highly praised “Balloon Tower Defense 6” 24 hours free collection | 4Gamers
Epic Games Christmas limited free chain gift, highly praised "Balloon Tower Defense 6" 24 hours free collection

Epic Games Christmas limited free chain gift, highly praised "Balloon Tower Defense 6" 24 hours free collection

Epic Games’ customary Christmas limited free chain giveaway event has officially launched at 00:00 today (16th). The first game to be given out is the tower defense masterpiece “Bloons TD 6” (Bloons TD 6) launched in 2018. Free for a limited time 24 hours.

“Balloon Tower Defense 6” is the latest game in the multiplayer tower defense series developed by the New Zealand game team Ninja Kiwi. On the surface, it is decorated with monkeys shooting balloons, but it is a well-received time thief masterpiece by the community. It supports up to 4 Players can play together online or offline alone, with more than 56 hand-drawn maps, epic monkey towers and heroes, and a variety of modes and community content.

Balloon Defense is free for a limited time on the Epic Games StoreThe period is only 24 hours until the Deadline at 00:00 on December 17which can be stored permanently after receipt.

After the day changes, another new free game will unlock, and Epic Games will be giving away a free game every day at the end of the year.

