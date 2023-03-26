Home Technology Epic Games Demonstrates Unreal Engine 5.2 Technology Realistic Effects- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Fun Stories, Trends
In the GDC 2023 display content, Epic Games demonstrated the realistic effect presented by Unreal Engine 5.2 version technology, and also announced that more game companies will use Unreal Engine 5 to create game works.

Prior to this, many game companies have confirmed that they will use the Unreal Engine 5 game engine to produce content, including the game science of creating “Black Myth: Wukong”. SEGA also revealed that it will use Unreal Engine 5 to create more 3A-level games, and CD Projekt Red also stated that it will use the Unreal Engine 5 game engine to create new works in the “Witcher” series, which will be launched successively after this summer at the earliest.

In the State of Unreal keynote speech at GDC 2023, Epic Games further demonstrated the realistic effects presented by the Unreal Engine 5.2 version technology, including how to quickly construct and adjust a 3D realistic environment, and also revealed that it includes Cubit Studios, Kabam, HEXWORKS, and NCSOFT have all used Unreal Engine 5 technology to create game works.

In addition, Epic Games also announced the launch of the Creator Economy 2.0 creation tool for Fortnite, allowing creators to get 40% of the profits from their works. In addition, it will also launch a general-purpose 3D material called Fab, and it will match up to 88% of the revenue. Run, allowing creators to sell their creations of 3D modules, materials, sounds, special effects, or digital human content created by MetaHuman Animator tools, allowing developers to use such materials for various 3D games, Game engine, metaverse platform, etc.

