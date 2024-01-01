Epic Games “Escape Academy” is free for a limited time for one day, become the strongest escape room master | news

Limited-Time Free Game “Escape Academy” Now Available on Epic Games Store

Today, January 2, 2024, Epic Games is offering the multiplayer cooperative puzzle game “Escape Academy” for free for a limited time. Gamers have until the end of the day to claim their free copy and permanently add it to their Epic Games Store collection.

Developed by iam8bit and released in 2022, “Escape Academy” puts players in the role of Queping as they train to become the best escape room master. The game offers single-player mode as well as online and split-screen cooperative play, and has garnered extremely positive reviews on platforms such as Steam.

The free redemption period for “Escape Academy” ends at 00:00 on January 3, 2024, so players are urged to act quickly to claim their copy. The game can be downloaded from the Epic Games Store.

