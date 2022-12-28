Home Technology Epic Games “Fatal Body” is free for 24 hours, a masterpiece of highly difficult and well-received Hack and Slash | 4Gamers
Technology

Epic Games “Fatal Body” is free for 24 hours, a masterpiece of highly difficult and well-received Hack and Slash | 4Gamers

by admin
Epic Games “Fatal Body” is free for 24 hours, a masterpiece of highly difficult and well-received Hack and Slash | 4Gamers

On the 13th day of Epic Games Christmas limited free chain giveaway, the game given away is the soul-like hacking game “Mortal Shell” developed by Cold Symmetry Studio, which is free for a limited time of 24 hours. This work has a 70% discount in the Steam Winter Sale, with a special price of 131 yuan.

“Deadly Shell” is a roguelike action game inspired by “Dark Soul”. It has the same difficult enemy battles as the soul game, but the biggest feature is that the player plays the role of a wandering soul called “abandoned child”. Go to the husk of a dead warrior to fight. The gameplay of the game itself is to possess different types of bodies to experience life, physical strength, and combat operations with different weapons.

The Epic Games Store “Mortal Shell” is free for a limited time only for 24 hours, until 00:00 on December 30, and it can be kept forever after claiming it.

According to the notice of overseas communities, the next game that Epic Games will give away may be “Dishonored”.

See also  Doom's original enhanced version of "DOOM 64" is free for a limited time by Epic Games | 4Gamers

You may also like

Windows Notepad Confidential Screenshot Leaked Will Add Pagination...

EU digital innovation focuses on AI and cybersecurity...

Will it still be worth investing in cryptocurrencies...

The total global sales of Switch surpassed that...

The case of the intimate photos of a...

5 games to try on the Nintendo Switch...

Avatar 2 streaming: the two possible dates have...

The 10 sites that spread the most disinformation...

It is reported that Switch Pro is gone...

The 10 sites that spread the most disinformation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy