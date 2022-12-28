On the 13th day of Epic Games Christmas limited free chain giveaway, the game given away is the soul-like hacking game “Mortal Shell” developed by Cold Symmetry Studio, which is free for a limited time of 24 hours. This work has a 70% discount in the Steam Winter Sale, with a special price of 131 yuan.

“Deadly Shell” is a roguelike action game inspired by “Dark Soul”. It has the same difficult enemy battles as the soul game, but the biggest feature is that the player plays the role of a wandering soul called “abandoned child”. Go to the husk of a dead warrior to fight. The gameplay of the game itself is to possess different types of bodies to experience life, physical strength, and combat operations with different weapons.

The Epic Games Store “Mortal Shell” is free for a limited time only for 24 hours, until 00:00 on December 30, and it can be kept forever after claiming it.

According to the notice of overseas communities, the next game that Epic Games will give away may be “Dishonored”.