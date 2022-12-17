On the second day of the Epic Games Christmas limited free chain giveaway event, the second game given away is the racing simulation “Horizon Chase Turbo” launched in 2018, which is free for a limited time of 24 hours. This work was previously free on the Epic Games Store in June 2021.

“Horizon Chase Turbo” was developed by Aquiris Game Studio. This game is a tribute to racing masterpieces from the 80s to 90s such as “Out Run”, “Top Gear”, and “Rush”. It reproduces the classic arcade racing style and supports 4 People swim and race together.

Horizon Chase Turbo is free for a limited time only for 24 hours on the Epic Games Store until Deadline at 00:00 on December 18which can be stored permanently after receipt.

After the day changes, another new free game will unlock, and Epic Games will be giving away a free game every day at the end of the year.