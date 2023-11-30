Epic Games Limited Free: Get the multiplayer fighting masterpiece “Jiu Jitsu Squad” + “Extreme Fighting League” for free | news

Action-packed games “Jitsu Squad” and “Mighty Fight Federation” available for free on Epic Games Store

On the first day of December, the Epic Games platform announced the release of two action games, “Jitsu Squad” and “Mighty Fight Federation”, for free for a limited time. Gamers who log in to the Epic Games Store this week will be able to download the games for free and keep them permanently.

“Jitsu Squad” is a 4-player cooperative 2D side-scrolling action game developed by Tanuki Creative Studio and launched in 2022. The game follows the story of an owl monk who is on a mission to stop the warlock “Origami” from releasing magic in the Kusanagi Stone. Players must summon 4 legendary animal spirits to embark on the ultimate battle to save the world.

Inspired by Capcom’s “Rikishi Warriors”, “Mighty Fight Federation” is a 3D multiplayer fighting game developed by Komi Games. Set in a universe with a divine being called “Hyperion” with reality-distorting powers, the game features anime characters from multiple worlds battling it out in the arena. The latest collaboration in the game is between Guoxiong and Ali from “Hot Blood High School”.

The limited-time free offer for “Jitsu Squad” and “Mighty Fight Federation” on the Epic Games Store will last for one week until 00:00 on December 8, 2023. Once claimed, the games can be saved permanently in the user’s library.

Don’t miss your chance to get “Jitsu Squad” and “Mighty Fight Federation” for free on the Epic Games Store and add some action-packed gameplay to your collection.