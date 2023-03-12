Just like the Steamworks self-publishing tool for developers on the Steam platform, Epic Games finally officially launched its own game self-publishing tool last night (9), allowing developers to put it on the Epic Games Store by themselves, as long as they pay $100, just like the price on the Steam platform.

According to the official announcement, the steps of EGS listing are briefly listed. At the same time, it is also emphasized that there are some “special requirements”. The biggest difference from Steam is that Epic Games prohibits adult pornographic games. Of course, hate discrimination or infringing content is not allowed.

Another important requirement is that multiplayer games must support cross-platform games in all PC stores, ensuring that players who purchase multiplayer games in any store can easily connect with other players without being restricted by the game platform they purchased.

CEO Tim Sweeney emphasized to foreign media that the cross-platform connection requirements of multiplayer games are especially aimed at the problem that the Steamworks API multiplayer connection cannot be connected, because the API service of Steamworks multiplayer connection is limited to the Steam platform. As a result, the multiplayer connection function cannot be used when many games are launched on the EGS platform, and some games can only cancel the multiplayer function when they are put on the shelves.

Therefore, Sweeney especially emphasized that his own connection service API can support the cross-platform connection function between PC and home console. This is the same technology that “Fortnite” already has. Obviously, the purpose of Epic Games is still to hope that more people will use it. EGS platform.

In order to achieve this goal, Epic Games also announced the 2022 annual review on the same day. The main achievements are:

The Epic Games Store now has over 230 million PC gamers, up 36 million from 2021

Epic cross-platform accounts total 723 million

EGS to reach up to 34.3 million daily active users in 2022

EGS reaches 68 million monthly active users, up from 62 million last year

626 new PC games launched in 2022, totaling 1,548 games now

Gamers spend $355 million on third-party apps, an 18% annual growth rate

Including Epic’s own games, players will spend $820 million in 2022, down 2% from 2021, showing that the influence of “Fortnite” is fading

In 2022, EGS gave away a total of 99 free games with a total value of 2,240 US dollars. Last year, players received a total of 700 million free games

Finally, Epic Games is also very happy to tell players here that the weekly Free Games plan will continue in 2023, which also means that Epic Games still has considerable funds to compete with the Steam platform.